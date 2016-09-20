Sports

September 20, 2016 10:23 PM

Bears' Houston tears ACL, out for rest of year

The Associated Press
LAKE FOREST, Ill.

Chicago Bears linebacker Lamarr Houston will miss the rest of the season because of a torn ACL in his left knee.

Coach John Fox confirmed the injury to WBBM-AM 780 on Tuesday night.

Houston was one of a long line of Bears hurt in Monday's 29-14 loss to Philadelphia, along with quarterback Jay Cutler (sprained right thumb).

Houston clutched his knee and was tended to on the field after trying to rush the quarterback in the second quarter.

He tore the ACL in his right knee celebrating a late sack in a blowout loss at New England in October 2014.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

New York Mets introduce Tim Tebow to fans, media

View more video

Sports Videos