September 19, 2016 10:49 PM

Bears LB Houston leaves game with knee injury

Chicago Bears linebacker Lamarr Houston has left Monday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles because of a knee injury.

CHICAGO

Houston remained on the ground clutching his left knee after trying to rush the passer in the second quarter. He was tended to on the field by team medical personnel before walking gingerly toward the sideline.

Houston tore the ACL in his right knee celebrating a late sack in a blowout loss at New England in October 2014.

Safety Adrian Amos and cornerback Bryce Callahan exited with concussions in the third quarter.

