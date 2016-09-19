Fantasy Points Scored-Week

Fantasy Points leaders for Week 2, using a standard scoring system. Top 12 scorers (plus ties) are shown for each position.
Quarterbacks
1. Cam Newton, Carolina, 30.8
2. Matt Ryan, Atlanta, 28.8
3. Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo, 25.4
4. Ryan Tannehill, Miami, 25.1
5. Derek Carr, Oakland, 25
6. Carson Palmer, Arizona, 24.3
7. Philip Rivers, San Diego, 23.8
8. Blaine Gabbert, San Francisco, 22.7
9. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh, 21.8
10. Jimmy Garoppolo, New England, 21.4
11. Ryan Fitzpatrick, New York, 21.1
12. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville, 20.6
Wide Receivers
1. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota, 24.2
2. Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina, 22.8
3. Corey Coleman, Cleveland, 22.4
4. Eric Decker, New York, 18.6
5. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston, 17.3
6. Marquise Goodwin, Buffalo, 17.2
7. Julio Jones, Atlanta, 16.6
8. Mike Wallace, Baltimore, 16.1
9. Danny Amendola, New England, 15
10. Greg Salas, Buffalo, 14.9
11. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona, 14.1
12. Jaron Brown, Arizona, 13.8
Running Backs
1. Matt Forte, New York, 28.9
2. Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland, 20.8
3. DeAngelo Williams, Pittsburgh, 19.2
4. LeGarrette Blount, New England, 18.3
5. Melvin Gordon, San Diego, 18
6. Latavius Murray, Oakland, 16.1
7. C.J. Anderson, Denver, 15.3
8. DeMarco Murray, Tennessee, 14.5
9. David Johnson, Arizona, 14.3
10. Tevin Coleman, Atlanta, 13.1
11. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas, 12.7
12. Matt Jones, Washington, 12.5
Tight Ends
1. Greg Olsen, Carolina, 18.2
2. Martellus Bennett, New England, 17.4
3. Delanie Walker, Tennessee, 14.3
4. (tie) Jacob Tamme, Atlanta; Vance McDonald, San Francisco, 13.5
6. Clive Walford, Oakland, 11
7. Jordan Cameron, Miami, 10.9
8. Dennis Pitta, Baltimore, 10.2
9. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota, 9.1
10. Jesse James, Pittsburgh, 8.9
11. Xavier Grimble, Pittsburgh, 8.6
12. Austin Hooper, Atlanta, 8.4
Kickers
1. Graham Gano, Carolina, 18
2. (tie) Justin Tucker, Baltimore; Brandon McManus, Denver, 15
4. Nick Novak, Houston, 14
5. Nick Folk, New York, 13
6. (tie) Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona; Dustin Hopkins, Washington; Josh Brown, New York; Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis, 11
10. Mike Nugent, Cincinnati, 10
11. (tie) Matt Bryant, Atlanta; Dan Bailey, Dallas; Phil Dawson, San Francisco, 9
Defense
1. (tie) Arizona; Denver, 22
3. (tie) Houston; Carolina; New York, 14
6. Minnesota, 12
7. Los Angeles, 11
8. Baltimore, 10
9. (tie) New Orleans; San Diego, 9
11. New England, 8
12. (tie) Kansas City; Tennessee; Seattle, 7
---
SCORING SYSTEM
OFFENSE: 1 point per 25 passing yards, 10 rushing yards or 10 receiving yards; 4 points per TD passing; 6 points per TD rushing, receiving or returned on a punt, kickoff or fumble recovery; 2 points per 2-point conversion; -1 point perinterception; -2 points for fumble lost.
KICKING: 3 points per field goal 0-39 yards; 4 points per field goal 40-49 yards; 5 points per field goal 50-plus yards; 1 point per extra point.
DEFENSE: 1 point per sack; 2 points per interception, fumble recovery, safety or blocked kick; 6 points per TD on defense, kickoff and punt returns; 10 points per shutout; 7 points if 1-6 points allowed in game; 4 points if 7-13 points allowed in game; 1 point if 14-20 points allowed in game; 0 points if 21-27 points allowed in game; -1 point if 28-34 points allowed in game; -4 points if 35-plus points allowed in game.
Comments