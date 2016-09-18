Pozzie finishes just shy of team title at First Tee Open

Paul Broadhurst birdied the par-5 18th at Pebble Beach to win the PGA Tour Champions’ Nature Valley First Tee Open.
The Senior British Open winner at Carnoustie in July for his first victory on the 50-and-over tour, Broadhurst made a 6-foot birdie putt on 18 after running his first attempt past the hole.
The 51-year-old Englishman finished with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over Bernhard Langer and playing partner Kevin Sutherland.
Broadhurst was paired with Bradenton’s Brandon Pozzie and the team finished tied for fifth in the pro/junior competition at 16-under after shooting a final-round 67. The duo finished two shots out of a three-way tie for the title. Broadhurst and Pozzie led after the first round and were tied for second after the second round. However, three teams shot an 8-under 64 to overtake Broadhusrt and Pozzie.
Pozzie, a senior at Braden River High School, was one of three junior golfers from southwest Florida participating in the annual event this year and the lone one from the area.
