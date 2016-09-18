Dutilly captures Desoto Speedway feature

Jesse Dutilly capitalized on the bottom line on a restart on lap 80 and pulled away over the final 40 laps to win the inaugural Billy Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 in the Super Series Late Models feature at Desoto Speedway on Saturday.
Jeff Scofield finished second while George Gorham, Dylan Bigley and T.J. Duke rounded out the top five.
In other features, Jeff Firestine won the 25-lap Street Stock feature; Zach Briggs won the bomber feature; and Ren Wright Jr. won the Mini Stock feature.
Desoto Speedway returns to action on Oct. 1 with the Jack Smith/Lee Collins Memorial 89-lap feature for the ADMO modifieds.
DESOTO SPEEDWAY RACE RESULTS
Super Late Model: 1. Jesse Dutilly; 2. Jeff Scofield; 3. George Gorham; 4. Dylan Bigley; 5. TJ.Duke; 6. Michael Atwell; 7. Dustin Dunn; 8. Devin McLeod; 9. Justin Ashburn; 10. Aaron Williamson; 11. Richie Anderson; 12. Matthew Thomas; 13. John White; 14. Nick Neri; 15. John Coffman; 16. Chris Fontaine; 17. Joe Winchell; 18. Chad Chastain; 19. Matt McCrary; 20. D.J. Hoelzle; 21. Danny Foster; 22. Joe Boyd; 23. Billy Bigley; 24. Steve Gill; 25. Sam LeMaster; 26. Jimmy Frazier; 27. Marilyn McCrary
Street Stock: 1 Jeff Firestine; 2. Kenny Gibson; 3. Donnie Powers; 4. Duane Best; 5. Bobby Huffstutler; 6. Dan Scott; 7. Travis Barfield; 8. Jason Bartram; 9. Garrett Thompson; 10. Dave Blanchard.
Pure Stock: 1. Darrin Ellis; 2. Blaine Baer; 3. Jimmie Best; 4. Roger Dufresne; 5. Sherry Best; 6. Gerald Fossa.
Bombers: 1. Zach Briggs; 2. Kenny Gibson; 3. Troy Davis; 4. Doug Radley; 5. Ann Marie Ricardi; 6. Aaron Holmes; 7. Adam Briggs.
Modified Mini Stock: 1. Darrin Ellis; 2. Ted Vulpius; 3. Jimmy Frazier; 4. Brad Blanton; 5. Travis Kirby; 6. Rachelle Randolph; 7. Darrick Foster.
Mini Stock: 1. Ren Wright; 2. Ronnie Robinson; 3. Laura Mammina; 4. Johnny Marra; 5. Kristan Mithaler; 6. Todd Wozniak.
