Saint Stephen’s Andrew Csubak wins Venice Invitational cross country race

Saint Stephen’s Andrew Csubak won the boys varsity race to lead nine area teams participating at the Venice Invitational on Saturday.
Csubak finished in 16 minutes, 39.60 seconds, leading four area runners into the top 10. IMG Academy’s Patrick Dougherty finished third (16:56.30), Cardinal Mooney’s Tyler Ross (17:24.70) and Manatee’s Matt Lyons (17:37.50) joined Csubak in the top 10.
Manatee finished fourth with 117 points, seven ahead of Cardinal Mooney in the team standings. North Port won with 31.
In the girls race, IMG Academy’s Chandler Bergeron finished second in 19:26.70 and Manatee’s Raquel Lespasio took third in 19:52.10 to lead individual finishers. Manatee’s Alison Ecker finished fifth. The Hurricanes finished third in the team standings with 69 points behind North Port and Charlotte.
Saint Stephen’s Alys Serterides finished 14th. Manatee’s Sara Goethe (17th) and Braden River’s Sophie Leto (18th) also posted top-20 finishes.
Lakewood Ranch headed north to compete in the St. Cloud Invitational. The boys team won the title with 64 points, 19 better than Bloomingdale. Brice Easton (6th, 17:26.40), Jonathan Reid (7th, 17:32.30) and Andrew Dean (9th, 17:47.00).
Venice Invitational
at Venice H.S.
BOYS
Team: 1. North Port 31; 2. Venice 83; 3. Charlotte 102; 4. Manatee 117; 5. Cardinal Mooney 124; 6. Wesley Chapel 152; 7. Out of Door 169; 8. Evangelical Christian 206; 9. Sarasota 279; 10. Bradenton Christian 326; 11. Bayshore 334; 12. Braden River 339; 14. Southeast 385
Individuals: 1. Andrew Csubak, Saint Stephens, 16:39.60; 2. Alan Romero, Sarasota Military Academy, 16:51.30; 3. Patrick Dougherty, IMG, 16:56.30; 4. Dominic Moreno, Wesley Chapel, 17:03.70; 5. Louis Dietrich, North Port, 17:12.20.
Braden River: 27. Brendan Beardsley, 18:38.90; 61. Corey Orlando, 20:09.00; 91. Billy Stager, 22:10.20; 101. Daniel Caro, 22:43.10; 109. Javier Valderrama, 23:28.40; 110. Dustin McCoy, 23:29.20.
Cardinal Mooney: 7. Tyler Ross, 17:24.70; 26. Adam Sage, 18:35.90; 29. Alec Stettler, 18:42.30; 30. Sebasti Lescano, 18:42.40; 63. Justin Ahlquist, 20:14.30; 65. Jack Kempton, 20:19.80; 88. Cal McFall, 22:01.80.
IMG: 95. Gabriel Josyula, 22:16.60.
Manatee: 9. Matthew Lyons, 17:37.50; 16. Marcel Sanchez, 18:02.20; 21. Trent Shackleford, 18:18.90; 28. Christopher Salas, 18:39.40; 68. Richard Davis, 20:35.40; 74. Colin Nobles, 20:41.40.
Out-of-Door Academy: 15. Kai Soderberg, 18:01.20; 37 Skye Ehrhart, 19:08.50; 46 Ethan Ball, 19:31.70; 51 Christopher Eckart, 19:40.10; 52 Patrick Buck, 19:42.90; 62 Jack Malcolm, 20:14.00; 67 Cole Chalhub, 20:32.30.
Saint Stephen’s: 23. Dawson Hamilton 12 St. Stephens Episcopal School 18:22.50; 25. Angus Chatham 11 St. Stephens Episcopal School 18:33.80; 43. Luke Valadie 11 St. Stephens Episcopal School 19:26.70.
Bradenton Christian: 56. Gideon Jankovich, 19:56.00; 58. Luke Evangelista, 19:59.60; 72. Bennett Bradshaw, 20:39.70; 84. Nathan Cunneen, 21:50.60; 108. Tristan Bowne, 23:14.40; 112. Daniel Evangelista, 24:33.60.
Bayshore: 64. Adan Lopez, 20:14.70; 80. Dakota Melendez, 21:36.70; 92. Michael Gonci, 22:11.20; 98 James Arias, 22:24.80; 100 Tyler Bravo, 22:39.20.
Southeast: 71. Kori Boyd 9 Southeast HS 20:36.90; 82. Alex Gates, 21:42.30; 85. Alex Kumar, 21:51.30; 97. Fernan Brignoni, 22:19.60; 102. Luis Brignoni, 22:48.60; 107. Griffin Macrae, 23:09.40; 119. Manuel Camacho, 26:09.00.
GIRLS
Team: 1. North Port 39; 2. Charlotte 40; 3. Manatee 69; 4. Venice 105; 5. Port Charlotte 174; 6. Southeast 183; 7. Wesley Chapel 193; 8. Braden River 193; 9. DeSoto County 233; 10. Out of Door 267; 11. Cardinal Mooney 289.
Individuals: 1. Isabella Coogan, Charlotte, 18:52.70; 2. Chandler Bergeron, IMG, 19:26.70; 3. Raquel Lespasio, Manatee, 19:52.10; 4. Kaley Boethig, North Port, 20:20.50; 5. Alison Ecker, Manatee, 20:37.30; 6. Katie Kanagy, Charlotte, 20:58.30; 7. Lindsay Boethig, North Port, 21:15.40; 8. Darielle Costa, North Port, 21:19.60; 9. Brittney L. Smith Charlotte, 21:20.00; 10. Alexa Roughton Charlotte, 21:20.00.
Bayshore: 72. Pricilla Martinez, 27:21.20; 85. Chantal Arellano, 30:21.70.
Braden River: 18. Sophie Leto, 22:10.50; 34. Lexi Schredy, 23:19.20; 50. Hannah Arduini, 24:20.60; 61. Britney Philips, 25:04.30; 65. Rachel Strom, 25:24.90; 66. Lonnie Weis, 25:25.60; 69. Catalina Crobons, 26:06.30 58.
Bradenton Christian: 55. Isabella Smith, 24:39.80.
Cardinal Mooney: 68. Tristan Shipe, 25:57.00; 74. Cassidy Darnell, 27:30.10; 78. Melanie Meegan, 28:24.40; 81. Lauren France, 28:55.90; 82. Fiona Hart, 28:57.20; 88. Caroline Hobson, 31:09.20; 46. Jessie Skirball, 24:03.30; IMG: 37. Sarah Nicol 12 IMG Academy 23:30.30.
Manatee: 17. Sara Goethe, 22:08.10; 29. Abigail Lipton, 22:56.50; 31. Molly Brown, 23:01.40; 75. Madison Grantham 12 Manatee HS 27:32.70; 76. Victoria Walter, 27:49.30.
Out-of-Door: 30. Maeve Studdiford, 22:57.10; 52. Carling Landeche, 24:26.70; 56. Chloe Ruppert, 24:54.60; 90. Dylan Black, 32:48.80; 91. Melanie Saltz, 32:59.30.
Saint Stephen’s: 14. Alys Serterides, 21:43.00; 22. Madelyn Popp, 22:22.60.
Southeast: 32. Emily M. Marhold, 23:02.80; 35. Madelyn Kumar, 23:25.00; 43. Autumn MacRae, 23:44.30; 47. Daria Muklewicz, 24:05.70; 62. Katrina Hrycyk, 25:23.20; 89. Niky Roblero, 31:52.90.
St. Cloud Invitational
at St. Cloud High School
BOYS
Team: 1. Lakewood Ranch 64; 2. Bloomingdale 84; 3. St. Cloud 88; 4. George Jenkins 178; 5. Haines City 221.
Individuals: 1. Paul Stafford, Lake Wales, 16:38.20; 2. Tristen Montalvo, St. Cloud, 17:05.50; 3. Christian Malick, George Jenkins, 17:08.10; 4. Colin Boutin, Bloomingdale, 17:19.80; 5. Joshua Figueroa, Liberty, 17:23.80.
Lakewood Ranch: 6. Brice Easton, 17:26.40; 7. Jonathan Reid, 17:32.30; 9. Andrew Dean, 17:47.00; 19. Kyle Wray, 18:20.50; 23. Matt Srolis, 18:24.30; 28. Calvin Drake, 18:33.10; 71. Dylan Wellard, 19:50.40.
GIRLS
Team: 1. George Jenkins 57; 2. Lakewood Ranch 72; 3. St. Cloud 93; 4. Lakeland 122; 5. Bloomingdale 143.
Individuals: 1 Emily English, George Jenkins, 19:41.60; 2. Vanessa Bolen, Harmony, 19:53.80; 3. Anna Sentner, George Jenkins, 20:10.30; 4. Valeria Villatoro, St. Cloud, 20:10.40; 5. Ciara Golliher, Sebastian River, 20:39.50.
Lakewood Ranch: 8. Andrea McDonald, 21:08.00; 13. Katrina Trompke, 21:29.30; 14. Mason Ingallinera, 21:36.20; 19. Ava Klein, 21:58.00; 20. Sarah Fazio, 22:03.90; 22. Shay Lee, 22:23.10.
