Louisiana-Lafayette beats South Alabama 28-23 in Sun Belt

Elijah McGuire ran for 223 yards, including a 68-yard game-breaker, and Louisiana-Lafayette defeated South Alabama 28-23 on Saturday night.
McGuire broke through a bunched-up defense on a third-and-1 and raced downfield to give the Ragin' Cajuns (2-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) a 28-17 lead with 7:05 left. The Jaguars (1-2, 1-1) scored with 3:17 remaining on Dallas Davis' 11-yard pass to Gerald Everett but didn't get the ball back again.
McGuire went over 5,000 yards total offense, moving to No. 2 on the school's career list.
Anthony Jennings threw third-quarter passes of 71 yards to Al Riles and 38 to Keenan Barnes to extend the Ragin' Cajuns' lead to 22-7. Davis' 18-yarder to Grant Bell and a field goal tightened the score before McGuire's big run.
Jennings finished 18 of 26 for 256 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Riles finished with 139 yards receiving.
Davis was 21 of 29 with 264 yards a two scores.
