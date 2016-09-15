Palmetto boys edge Manatee

Lane Skon led Palmetto High School with a 46 and the Tigers edged Manatee, 202-206, in a boys golf match Thursday at IMG Academy Golf Club.
Skon, the Tigers’ top player, was matched by the Hurricanes’ Andrew Schaefer, who also shot a 46.
Tyler McLeod added a 49 for Palmetto (4-1) from the No. 2 spot.
Sarasota 170, Bradenton Christian 227: Jack Knowles led all players with a 38, but the Panthers (1-3) fell to the Sailors at IMG Academy Golf Club. Jordan Evans and Austin Kosta each shot a 40 to lead Sarasota to a win in Bradenton.
Girls golf
Palmetto 260, Cardinal Mooney 269, Bayshore (forfeit): Ashlyn Gardner paced the Tigers with a 42 to help Palmetto edge the Cougars at Manatee County Golf Course. The Bruins’ Theresa Morrissey, however, led all players with a 36, but Bayshore only had three players and was forced to forfeit. Erin McConnell led Mooney with a 52.
All three teams return to action Tuesday with the Tigers going to Palmetto for a home match against Saint Stephen’s at Terra Ceia Bay C.C. The Bruins will participate in a tri-match with Lakewood Ranch and Braden River at Waterlefe Golf and River Club. Cardinal Mooney hosts Out-of-Door Academy at Laurel Oak C.C.
Braden River 228, Manatee 253: The Pirates used their depth at Manatee County Golf Course to earn a lopsided victory against the Hurricanes in Bradenton. Samantha Walters led Braden River with a 53, and Brittney Walters each chipped in 57s. Daniell Wolfe, the Canes’ top performer, led all players with a 43.
The Hurricanes (2-3) will be back on the course Tuesday against Southeast at The Preserve Golf Club. The Pirates are back in action Thursday against Venice at Mission Valley Country Club in Nokomis.
Sarasota Riverview 211, Sarasota 213, Out-of-Door Academy 219: Out-of-Door settled for third in a tri-match with Riverview and the Sailors on Wednesday at Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club in Sarasota. The Thunder returns to the course Tuesday against Cardinal Mooney at Laurel Oak Country Club in Sarasota.
Volleyball
Tarpon Springs 3, Bayshore 0: The Bruins dropped their first Class 6A-District 11 match of the season in Tarpon Springs as the Spongers cruised to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-16 win. Junior Audrey Strom led Bayshore (3-3, 1-1) with 11 digs, five assists and a pair of aces.
Bradenton Christian 3, Imagine School of North Port 0: The Panthers climbed back to .500 both in the district and overall with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 sweep of Imagine School in Bradenton. BCS (4-4, 2-2 Class 3A-District 5) got six aces from outside hitter Annalyse Weirs to help overpower Imagine and setter Emily Eurice dished out 12 assists.
