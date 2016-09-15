Buffalo Bills retire Bruce Smith's No. 78

Prep Football Week 4 - ODA vs. St. Pete Shorecrest Prep

Prep Football Week 4 - Tampa Alonso vs. Manatee

Prep Football Week 4 - Washington D.C. St. John’s vs. IMG Academy

Prep Football Week 4 - Cardinal Mooney vs. Largo Indian Rocks Christian

Prep Football Week 4 - Braden River vs. Lakewood Ranch

Prep Football Week 4 - Saint Stephen’s vs. Bradenton Christian

Prep Football Week 4 - Palmetto vs. Sarasota

Prep Football Week 4 - Bayshore vs. Southeast

0:44