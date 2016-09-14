Rockies slip further from pack with 11-4 loss to D'backs

The Colorado Rockies' already slim postseason hopes are fading fast.
The Rockies lost 11-4 to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night and have allowed 23 runs in two straight defeats to lowly Arizona.
The reason why is simple, says manager Walt Weiss.
"We've just got to pitch better," Weiss said.
Starter Jorge De La Rosa and reliever Eddie Butler did not pitch well, and the Diamondbacks took advantage. Jean Segura homered twice and Brandon Drury added his second homer in two nights.
Segura hit solo shots off De La Rosa (8-8) in the first and fourth innings, setting a career high with his 13th and 14th homers. Drury homered in the fifth to give the Diamondbacks a 7-4 lead, and Paul Goldschmidt had three hits, scored three runs and stole his 25th base in support of winning pitcher Robbie Ray (8-13).
The loss dropped Colorado to 7 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card. But on Tuesday, things looked promising for a win early.
The Rockies jumped on Ray quickly for three runs. Charlie Blackmon led off the game with a walk and scored on DJ LeMahieu's double. Then Nolan Arenado hit a blooper just inside the right-field line that turned into a triple, and Arenado scored on a groundout by Carlos Gonzalez.
The Diamondbacks answered in their half of the first against De La Rosa. Segura led off with a homer and Arizona sent all nine batters to the plate in scoring four runs. The first inning lasted 39 minutes.
Ray pitched five innings and allowed four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and a walk. He surpassed the 200-strikeout mark for the season.
"The first inning was like getting punched in the nose there, and we battled after that," Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. "It didn't seem like there were any easy innings for (Ray). ... I thought the offense coming in scoring four gave him a lot of life. Gave him time to sit, kind of get it back together."
Segura homered and Yasmany Tomas singled in a run in the fourth, giving the Diamondbacks a 6-3 lead. De La Rosa lasted only 3 1/3 innings and gave up five earned runs and eight hits with four walks.
Blackmon hit his 25th home run to open the fifth, a solo shot. But Arizona scored five runs in the bottom of the inning to take control.
"I wasn't locating my fastball to my glove side. So it put me behind on counts when I was throwing that way early and because they're in hitter's counts, they get a little better piece than they probably should have on some of the pitches," Butler said. "A jam shot, a couple of ground balls, all of which were possible outs but just didn't fall my way."
Tomas added three hits and two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, who have won two straight after losing six in a row.
STREAKS ALIVE
LeMahieu reached base in his 30th straight game. ... The Diamondbacks, with 17 hits Tuesday, are the first team since the 1930 Brooklyn Robins to record 10-plus hits in 13 or more consecutive games against a single opponent in a single season. The Robins' streak was 17 games against Philadelphia.
UP NEXT
Rockies: RHP Jeff Hoffman (0-3) faces the Diamondbacks on Wednesday for the first time in his career.
Diamondbacks: RHP Rubby De La Rosa (4-5) is set to make his ninth career appearance against the Rockies on Wednesday. He pitched only two innings in his last start, as he was on a pitch count having just come off the 60-day disabled list.
