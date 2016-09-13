Suzuki leads Marlins past Braves with 900th multihit game

Ichiro Suzuki scored two runs and drove in another in the 900th multihit game of his career and the Miami Marlins boosted their fading wild-card hopes with a 7-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.
Miami, which began the night five games out of a playoff spot, won for only the fifth time in its last 17 games.
With the Marlins trailing 2-0, Suzuki ripped a single to right in the third to bring home a run. Christian Yelich followed with a two-run double to the gap in right-center.
The 42-year-old Suzuki sparked another three-run outburst in the fifth with the game tied 3-all, hardly looking his age as he sped around the bases for a leadoff triple. He scored the go-ahead run on Marcell Ozuna's one-out single, and Justin's Bour's RBI single finished off Atlanta starter Matt Wisler (6-12).
Freddie Freeman and Matt Kemp homered for the Braves.
Justin Nicolino (3-6) earned the win with two hitless innings of relief. A.J. Ramos worked a perfect ninth for his 35th save.
Freeman reached 30 homers for the first time in his career with a two-run shot in the first. Kemp added a solo shot in the fourth, his 31st and eighth since being acquired by Atlanta on July 30.
Wisler surrendered 10 hits, walked two and didn't strike out anyone in 4 1/3 innings.
In his third career start, Jake Esch lasted only 3 2/3 innings — not long enough to qualify for the win. But the rookie did pick up his first big-league hit on an infield chopper, appropriately enough in the city where he played collegiately at Georgia Tech.
TRAINING ROOM
Marlins: Ozuna was back in the lineup after being struck on the left knee with a pitch the previous night, forcing him out of the game. "Being able to get him out of there was good for him," manager Don Mattingly said. "We were able to keep the swelling down."
Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz was hobbling around the clubhouse on crutches after being struck on the left calf with the line drive in Monday night's win. X-rays were negative, and Foltynewicz felt fortunate to escape with only bruising and swelling. He hopes to pitch again this season, but it's not known when he'll be able to make another start with less than three weeks to go. "I can't do anything," he said. "I can't walk on it, let alone ... what it's going to be like landing on it."
UP NEXT
Jose Fernandez (14-8) will go for Miami in the finale of the three-game series, while Julio Teheran (5-9) takes the mound for the Braves.
Fernandez threw seven scoreless innings to get the win against the Dodgers in his last start. Teheran has given up just four runs over 19 innings in his last three starts, picking up a pair of wins.
