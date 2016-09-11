Steele dominates Desoto Speedway Sprint Car feature

Tampa resident Dave Steele dominated the 30-lap Southern Sprint Car Series main event on Saturday at Desoto Speedway.
Steele, who started sixth, took the lead on the fourth lap and began steadily pulling away, eventually lapping all but three cars in the caustion-free race.
Sport Allen finished second, followed by Troy Decaire and Dude Teate.
“These non-stop, green-to-checkers races will wear on an old man,” Steele said.
Hurricane Hermine provided Kenny Gibson a couple of extra weeks to work on his race car, which paid off in the 25-lap Street Stock feature. Gibson had a comfortable lead wiped out by a caution on lap 15. After several laps of jockeying, Gibson fought off a late challenge by Jeff Firestine to earn his second Street Stock feature win of the season.
In other features on the card, Blaine Baer won the 25-lap Pure Stock feature; and Jimmy Wilkins passed Mike Nelson with two laps to go to take the 15-lap TQ Midget feature.
Racing returns to Desoto Speedway on Saturday. The Billy Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 for the Super Series Late Models highlights the race card. Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Modified Mini Stocks and Bombers races are also scheduled.
DESOTO SPEEDWAY RACE RESULTS
Sprints: 1. Dave Steele; 2. Sport Allen; 3. Troy DeCane; 4. Dude Teate; 5. Johnny Gilbertson; 6. Charlie Yent; 7. Clayton Donaldson; 8. Gary Wiggins; 9. Mike Tharp; 10. Troy Thompson; 11. Fred Fayard; 12. Matt Kurtz; 13. Stan Butler; 14. Matt Alfonso.
Street Stock: 1. Kenny Gibson; 2. Jeff Firestine; 3. Bobby Huffstutler; 4. Duane Best; 5. Travis Barfield; 6. Donnie Powers; 7. Jason Bartram; 8. Garrett Thompson; 9. Dave Blanchard; 10. Roger Dufresne; 11. . Bill Osborne; 12. Jimmie Best.
Pure Stock: 1. Blaine Baer; 2. Sherry Best; 3. Jimmie Best Jr.; 4. Terry Price; 5. Roger Dufresne; 6. Doug Radley.
T.Q. Midgets: 1. Jimmy Wilkins; 2. Mike Nelson; 3. Stu Chamberlain.
Comments