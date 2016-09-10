Ranch girls golf wins Riverview Invitational

Maya Isom shot an 82 and Natalie Robson shot an 83 to lead Lakewood Ranch High School’s girls golf team to a victory at the Riverview Invitational on Friday at Heritage Oaks CC.
All five Mustangs were tightly bunched on the scorecard: Darby Laurvick (91), Ashlyn Einwachter (93) and Ashley Ringo (94). Lakewood Ranch finished with a 349 score.
Volleyball
Academy of Holy Names Tournament: In Tampa, Braden River split two matches on the first day of the tournament. The Pirates lost to Carrolwood Day, 2-1 (15-25, 25-18, 15-9) and beat Wharton 2-0 (25-13, 25-12) in pool play. Sydney Jaco led Braden River (4-3) with 29 kills and 36 digs in Friday’s two games. Olivia Perez contributed 52 assists and nine aces.
Herald Staff Reports
