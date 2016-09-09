Stoppage goal gives Dynamo 3-3 draw with Sporting KC

Raul Rodriguez's header went off the cross bar and goalkeeper Alec Kann's back in the fourth minute of stoppage time to give the Houston Dynamo a 3-3 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Friday night.
Boniek Garcia put a long free kick into the box as the closing seconds ticked off and the ball glanced off the back of Rodriguez's head for the shocking goal.
The last-place Dynamos (5-11-11) ended Sporting's home winning streak at six.
Sporting KC (11-12-6) took a 3-2 lead in the 81st minute when Dominic Dwyer cleaned up a loose ball off a corner kick for his 13th goal. Sporting KC fell one short of the franchise record for consecutive home wins, set in 1998 and matched in 2000. The point put Sporting KC seven points clear of the red line but three points would have pulled them within two of fourth-place Colorado in the battle for home field in the playoffs.
It appeared that it would be an easy win for Sporting KC with Jacob Peterson and Roger Espinoza scoring in the first 26 minutes. But Mauro Mantas ended Sporting KC's home shutout streak at 376 minutes with a goal at 30 minutes. Alex tied it in the 59th minute.
