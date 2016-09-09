WNBA Capsules

Tina Charles had 23 points and 10 rebounds to help the New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 89-82 on Friday night.
While the Liberty (21-10) have already clinched the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, Connecticut (11-19) is in 10th place and will need a lot of help to make the playoffs.
Courtney Williams scored a career-high 20 points and Chiney Ogwumike also had 20 to lead Connecticut.
STORM 81, MYSTICS 76
WASHINGTON (AP) — Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird scored 17 points apiece and Seattle beat Washington in a critical showdown between teams battling for the final playoff spot.
The Storm (14-17) won their third straight on the road to move into a tie for seventh place with Phoenix, a half-game in front of the Mystics (12-18) in the chase for the final playoff spot.
Emma Messeman led Washington with 15 points.
FEVER 95, SKY 88
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Briann January scored the last six points of the game from the foul line and finished with 20 points, leading Indiana past Chicago.
Erica Wheeler added 16 points and Marissa Coleman and Lynetta Kizer 14 apiece to help the Fever (15-15) move into a tie for fourth with the Sky (15-15) and take the tiebreaker advantage.
Chicago was without Elena Delle Donne, the league scoring leader who suffered a thumb injury in a game Wednesday night. Cappie Pondexter led Chicago with 22 points and Courtney Vandersloot had 15.
