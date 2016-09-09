Golf Tips with Bradenton Country Club’s Brian Lake

With all the summer thunderstorms couple with Hurricane Hermine’s arrival last week, the knockdown shot comes in handy on the golf course to battle the tough, windy conditions.
Bradenton Country Club head pro Brian Lake shows you how to hit a punch shot in this week’s Bradenton Herald Golf Tip, and the key lies in not hitting down on the ball.
“Keeping a low backswing and a low follow-through will help them sweep through the shot as opposed to hitting down on the shot,” Lake said.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments