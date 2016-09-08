Eastern Kentucky beats NAIA Pikeville 55-14

Kiante Northington, Corey Glass and Luder Jean Louis each returned interceptions for touchdowns in the third quarter and Eastern Kentucky beat NAIA Pikeville 55-14 on Thursday night.
Eastern Kentucky (1-1) scored the final 48 points after trailing by a touchdown early in the second quarter. Jared Sanders ran 16 times for 100 yards to lead the Colonels, who finished with 284 yards on the ground.
Tyler Swafford connected with Ryan Markush for a touchdown pass on the opening score and Henry Enyenihi, Raynaldy Gustave and James Smith Jr. added TD runs.
Pikeville took a 14-7 lead when Jordan Mattingly recovered a fumble and returned it 16 yards for a score in the middle of the second quarter. Xondre Willis ran 17 times for 71 yards and Austin Pray had three catches for 69 yards to lead the Bears.
