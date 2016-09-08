Big 12 this week has 2 former SWC matchups; TCU hosts Hogs

Things to watch in the Big 12 Conference in Week 2. There are three more games against teams from other Power Five conferences after the league was 2-1 in such games on the opening weekend, including Texas beating Notre Dame.
GAME OF THE WEEK
Arkansas at No. 15 TCU. The former Southwest Conference rivals meet for the first time in 25 years, since the Razorbacks' last SWC season in 1991 before moving to the SEC. Both are coming off tough opening wins: the Razorbacks got their winning touchdown with 6:37 left in a 21-20 win over Louisiana Tech, and TCU finally shook off FCS team South Dakota State in the second half. New TCU starting quarterback Kenny Hill beat Arkansas two years ago while a sophomore starter for Texas A&M. TCU faced Arkansas coach Bret Bielema when he was still at Wisconsin, beating the Badgers in the Rose Bowl to wrap their 2010 season with a 13-0 record.
BEST MATCHUP
Texas Tech at Arizona State. The Sun Devils are 10-0 in non-conference home games since coach Todd Graham became their coach in 2012, and they have won their last four home games against non-conference Power Five opponents. This is the first time Texas Tech has played a Pac-12 opponent during the regular season since their first meeting with Arizona State in 1999. Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who led the nation in total offense last year, had 540 total yards (483 passing, 57 rushing) in just more than a half in the opener.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS:
Baylor has won 12 straight games in its series against former SWC rival SMU. ... Oklahoma State has a nation's best 39 non-offensive touchdowns since 2010 after twice scoring on fumble recoveries in the 61-7 victory over Southeastern Louisiana. ... While breaking a 15-game losing streak in its 55-7 win over Rhode Island, Kansas scored its most points since a 76-point outburst against Nebraska in 2007. ... Quarterback Shane Buechele wasn't the only true freshman to play for Texas in the win over Notre Dame. There were nine others.
LONG SHOT
Louisiana-Monroe is a nearly 50-point underdog as the opponent for No. 14 Oklahoma's home opener. The Sooners are coming off that 33-23 loss to Houston, and have only this game before hosting fourth-ranked Ohio State and then getting into Big 12 play. The Sooners won 34-0 in the only previous game in the series, in the 2013 season opener.
IMPACT PERFORMER
Baylor senior running back Shock Linwood has had consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and is only 107 yards shy of becoming the school's career rushing leader. Walter Abercrombie's 3,665 yards has stood as the Bears' record for 35 years. Linwood had nine carries for 97 yards in the season opener, when he didn't play after halftime in a lopsided victory.
---
Compiled by AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins in Fort Worth, Texas.
Comments