Andrew Cashner gets 1st win for Marlins, 6-0 over Phillies

Andrew Cashner matched his season high for strikeouts with nine over 5 1/3 innings and earned his first win for the Miami Marlins, 6-0 over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.
Martin Prado drove in three runs for the Marlins, who faded from playoff contention by losing their previous five games and 10 of 11.
Acquired from San Diego on July 29, Cashner (5-11) allowed four hits and walked two. He had been 0-4 in his first six starts following the trade.
Mike Dunn, Kyle Barraclough, A.J. Ramos and Austin Brice combined for hitless relief.
Jeremy Hellickson (10-9) gave up four runs — three earned — and nine hits in six innings.
Ichiro Suzuki tripled in the first and scored Prado's groundout. Sacrifice flies by Realmuto in the second and Prado in the fifth boosted the lead to 3-0.
Third baseman Andres Blanco's throwing error allowed Marcell Ozuna to reach in the sixth, and Ozuna scored on J.T. Realmuto's double-play grounder.
Prado and Christian Yelich hit consecutive RBI doubles in the seventh off Severino Gonzalez.
Cesar Hernandez had two hits for the Phillies.
ICHIRO
Suzuki had two hits, passing Rafael Palmeiro and increasing his career total to 3,021 passing Rafael Palmeiro. He needs two hits to tie Lou Brock.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Phillies: 3B Maikel Franco did not play after jamming his left thumb during a plate appearance Tuesday.
Marlins: LHP Adam Conley (finger) could return to the Marlins this season in a relief role after being a starter prior to his injury that has sidelined him since Aug. 14. "Is it going to be build back up to 100 pitches, I'm not quite sure that's going to happen this season, but I think there is a chance if everything continues on a good path we could see him some time," manager Don Mattingly said.
UP NEXT
Phillies: RHP Alec Asher is to make his season debut Thursday to begin a four-game series at Washington. Asher was 0-6 with a 9.31 ERA in seven starts last season. He will go up against Nationals RHP A.J. Cole (1-1, 3.86 ERA). The two young right-handers went to high school 75 miles apart in Florida.
Marlins: RHP Jose Fernandez (13-8, 3.03) will oppose Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (11-1, 1.79) on Friday. "I look forward to every matchup, but of course there's certain guys that you think, 'I wish that I could pitch against this guy' so I'm looking forward to it," Fernandez said.
