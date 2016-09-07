Lakewood Ranch’s Lauer, Saint Stephen’s Kelly running out of time to secure Web.com Tour golf card

With just two tournaments remaining on the 2016 Canadian PGA Tour schedule, time is running out for Lakewood Ranch High alum Seath Lauer and Saint Stephen's alum Sean Kelly to get themselves into the top five of the money list and secure a 2017 Web.com Tour card.
Both golfers, who starred at their respective high schools and continued with standout college careers, have struggled at different parts of this season in the Great White North.
Lauer's made just three cuts with a season-best tie for 14th place finish back in June. He sits No. 91 on the Order of Merit. Meanwhile, Kelly missed three of his first four cuts. However, he's found consistency in his last four events. Back-to-back top-15 performances and four consecutive cashes has Kelly at No. 60 on the Order of Merit with two tournaments remaining.
This week's event is the Niagara Championship at the Cherry Hill Club in Fort Erie, Ontario. The 72-hole tournament starts Thursday.
Khara excels in this week’s WFGT event
Lakewood Ranch High alum Rocky Khara, who is from Sebring and now resides in the Orlando area, tied for third place in this week's West Florida Golf Tour event at Lecanto's Black Diamond Ranch. Playing the Quarry course, Khara ripped off a 68 in Wednesday's final round to produce the best finish among area players. Canada's Patrick Williams won the tournament with an 11-under par 205 total. Khara was four shots back. Davenport's Spence Fulford finished in second place with a 208 tally.
Fundraising tournament for local junior golf organization
The Greater Sarasota Junior Golf Association is holding its first golf fundraiser with a tournament at Longboat Key Club's Harbourside course on Saturday, Oct. 1. It's $500 ($600 the day of the event) for a foursome, which covers golf at the private Longboat Key Club, contests with prizes, lunch and dinner for each golfer.
There are several sponsorship tiers, too, ranging from bronze, silver and gold to platinum and as a title sponsor. There's also sponsorships for the longest drive, closest to the pin and putting contests as well as for beverages, swag bag and as a box lunch benefactor.
The GSJGA covers junior golf for Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
For more information and to register, contact the GSJGA at 376-3684 or go online to sarasotajuniorgolf.com.
Charity event at IMG Academy Golf Club
The Msgr. Moretti Memorial Golf Tournament, sponsored by The Knights of Columbus, is slated for Oct. 15 at IMG Academy Golf Club. The four-player scramble has a shotgun start at 8 a.m. and costs $80 per player. The cost includes golf, lunch and awards for closest to the pin, longest drive and hole-in-one. The deadline to register is Sept. 30. For more information, contact Tome Arseneau at 795-8226, Tex Johnson at 704-2882 or Mark Gallagher at 504-3498.
