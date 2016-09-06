Machado’s slam helps Orioles defeat Rays

Manny Machado capped a six-run fourth inning with a grand slam off Jake Odorizzi, leading the Baltimore Orioles over the Tampa Bay Rays 11-2 on Tuesday night.
Chris Davis and Adam Jones also homered for the Orioles, who entered the day tied for the second wild card and two games behind AL East-leading Toronto.
Machado’s homer was his 34th this season, while Davis got his 35th and Jones got his 26th.
Odorizzi (9-6) lost for the first time in 10 starts since the All-Star break, giving up seven runs, six hits and three walks over four innings. Machado’s slam was set up by two walks, a hit batter and J.J. Hardy’s two-run double.
Yovani Gallardo (5-7) pitched five innings for Baltimore, giving up two runs (one earned) and five hits while striking out five.
Jones’ eighth-inning homer was the Orioles’ major league-leading 218th of the season, moving them ahead of last year’s team for second-most ever among Baltimore teams. The 1996 Orioles set the club record with 257 homers.
Logan Forsythe led off the Rays’ first with his 18th home run, and Kevin Kiermaier extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single.
Rays’ third baseman Evan Longoria, hit on the right hand by a pitched ball Monday, started. “It’s sore,” Longoria said. “It’s OK.”
Longoria was surprised at the timing of hitting coach Derek Shelton’s firing on Tuesday.
“As much as I don’t like to see Shelty go, I’m on board with them making a change and wanting to go in a different direction,” Longoria said.
Rays minor league hitting coordinator Chad Mottola replaced Shelton.
Rays shortstop Matt Duffy will see a doctor Friday to finalize surgery addressing heel issues stemming from a strained left Achilles’ tendon that cost him two months this season.
Tim Beckham, taken first overall in the 2008 draft, has not been recalled from Durham.
Up next
Who: Baltimore (76-62) at Tampa Bay (58-79)
When: 1:10 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg
Probable pitchers: Drew Smyly (6-11, 4.94) vs. Dylan Bundy (8-5, 3.47)
TV: None
Radio: 620 AM
Tickets: Stadium box office or 888-FAN-RAYS
Promotions: $2 hot dogs, Senior Special Bonus Date
Comments