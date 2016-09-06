Bradenton Marauders take 1-0 FSL playoff series lead behind thunderous bats

Two explosive offensive innings pushed the Bradenton Marauders to the verge of clinching their first-round Florida State League playoff series as early as Wednesday.
Bradenton traveled to St. Lucie to defeat the Mets 11-6 on Tuesday.
The M’s hold a 1-0 series lead as they return to McKechnie Field for Game 2 on Wednesday.
A six-run first inning highlighted by Christian Kelley’s single that scored three when Mets center fielder Patrick Biondi committed a throwing error and a five-run seventh inning that Jordan Luplow capped with a three-run home run provided the offensive punch.
Pablo Reyes (4-for-5, double, two runs), Kevin Kramer (3-for-5, two runs), Jerrick Suiter (2-for-5, two runs, two RBIs) and Chase Simpson (3-for-4, two runs, three RBIs) led Bradenton’s attack.
The second game of the FSL first round playoff series is slated for a 6:30 p.m. start on Wednesday.
