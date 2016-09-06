Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes to return to racing

After tearing his ACL in October 2015, Braden River High's Raymond Thomas returned in time for the 2016 season. Thomas discusses his first contact in the Kickoff Classic, while head coach Curt Bradley mentions Thomas' full return following the Week 1 victory at Bayshore. Thomas had 163 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Video by Jason Dill
Both teams are coming off lopsided losses. The Mustangs trounced Bayshore 40-0 last year and should dominate again. The Bruins found a quarterback in Ryan O'Neill, but that's not enough for the long struggling program.