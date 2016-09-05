Sports

September 5, 2016 8:41 PM

Manatee beats Palmetto 7-3

BRADENTON

The Manatee Hurricanes beat the Palmetto Tigers 7-3 on a rainy Monday night in a game delayed by Hurricane Hermine.

This story will be updated.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Braden River running back Raymond Thomas feels good on return from torn ACL

View more video

Sports Videos