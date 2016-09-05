Sports

September 5, 2016 6:42 PM

Miron wins Canes Cross Country Classic

Herald Staff Report

BRADENTON

Gerardo Miron was the overall winner of the 24th annual Canes Cross Country Classic on Monday. The Bradenton resident finished the course in 18:28.

Isabella Pawloski of Trinity finished first in the women’s division at 20:11.1.

The male masters winner was Froylan Miron of Bradenton, with a time of 20:14.6. The female masters winner was Alexa Gemma of Cape Coral, who finished with a time of 23:08.

The male 80 and over winners were Kent Wiley, 84, of Sarasota, and Walter White, 91, of Bradenton. Maria Georgiev, 82, of Longboat Key, won the female 80 and over.

For a complete list, see www.runnergirl.com/races/canesclassic/canesclassic.html

