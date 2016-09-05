No. 25 Florida loses Dre Massey for season to knee injury

No. 25 Florida will be without receiver Dre Massey for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.
Coach Jim McElwain confirmed Monday that Massey will have season-ending surgery, a big blow considering the Gators were counting on the junior college transfer to make an immediate impact this fall.
Massey injured his knee on the opening kickoff in Florida's 24-7 victory over UMass on Saturday night. He continued to play until halftime.
Widely considered Florida's most versatile player, Massey is capable of lining up at receiver, running back, quarterback, returner and even punter. He did it all at Holmes (Mississippi) Community College last year. He caught 21 passes for 548 yards and six touchdowns, and carried 59 times for 452 yards and three scores. He also punted three times (averaged 22.3 yards) and threw three passes (all incomplete).
