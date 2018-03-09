Taking back our health care requires thought, action

Primary care doctors are often the lowest paid providers, but they can play a key role in transforming the health care delivery system and, perhaps, expand access to health care under the Affordable Care Act.
Quality medicine vs. steering medicine is the way to get the patient back in touch with not only their health, but their healthcare. What is great about the direct primary care model is it operates outside of “health insurance.” Quality health care starts with a patient–physician relationship, while healthcare regulations have been trying to regulate the patient to the network provider in hopes they will regulate their behavior.
DPC patients pay monthly membership fees ranging from $35 to $150 per person in exchange for preventive care services, unlimited medical advice by e-mail and text, at least a dozen office visits per year, and certain tests and procedure. Dr. Lee Gross, board president of Docs4PatientCare Foundation, displayed a medical bill one of his patients received from a Florida hospital for $19,723.27 for services billed through insurance. Gross showed the bill next to a price menu at Epiphany Health Direct Primary Care, Gross’ DPC clinic in North Port. Epiphany provides the same services for an up-front cash price of $278.79.
With the increase in deductibles, an average deductible in the state of Florida for a bronze ACA plan is capped at $5,861for an individual and $12,186 for a bronze family plan. There is no reason somebody would not want to pay $720 a year on the west coast of Florida, or even traveling to North Port to retain a primary care physician for such a small amount of money.
First and foremost, we have to rein in Medicaid’s runaway costs. One solution is increasing low-income Floridians’ access to direct primary care. Unlike traditional fee-for-service practices that accept insurance at every visit, DPC has flat monthly fees averaging between $50 and $125. No premiums. No copays. No surprise bills months later. This covers all the primary care a patient needs, from preventive services like checkups and vaccinations to casts for simple broken bones.
Avik Roy has proposed that Medicaid follow the direct primary care model, in which it builds a relationship between the patient and their physician with open access regardless of co-pays or premiums. Having umbrella coverage for chronic disease is the model he is proposing and Florida is looking at proposing for its Medicaid program.
These stories are sobering reminders that as nationwide debates about health care in America continue, real-life casualties of our broken system suffer quietly. The mainstream conversation is often frustratingly complex and politically driven. The heart of the problem with the American health care system can be boiled down to one question: Why are Americans paying much more per person for health care than those in other developed nations, but getting much less in terms of quality?
There will be some type of marketing strategy by the current “payer” of health care by broadening the primary care physicians’ accessibility, but as it stands, this process is complicated to any person who is trying to understand healthcare. And if it is complicated, as a friend of mine once said, then it is complicated.
Right now healthcare in America is in a Titanic struggle, while those who are able skim the cream of profits from the workhorses of capital because they have a captured audience. We need to put our money where quality will count and be monitored by what we pay. We need to think direct primary care while the old system begins to sink.
Davis Graham, a long-time Bradenton resident and health-care professional, tutors clients and students on reading acceleration programs. Email: daviswgraham@gmail.com Phone: 941-212-0299
Comments