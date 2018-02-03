‘Black Lives Matter’ sends clear message. Please, just listen.

Students at the Montpelier High School in Montpelier, Vt., raise a Black Lives Matter flag on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, as part of a series of activities on racism. The student-led move, part of Black History Month, in the Montpelier school that is less than 5 percent black has sparked some backlash, but school officials say they've received overwhelming support from the community. On Thursday, black students took turns raising the flag in a ceremony attended by students, staff and community members. Lisa Rathke AP