President Trump's reckless shot at a federal judge

1:35 Florida Gov. Rick Scott blasts state House over marketing funds Pause

1:59 Surveillance video captures accused deputy withdrawing cash from elderly woman's account

0:33 Fire destroys garage of Parrish home

3:22 Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

0:52 Coast Guard K-9s provided extra security in Houston at Super Bowl 51

1:01 Pence casts tie-breaking vote on the nomination of DeVos for education secretary

0:58 Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers

0:55 Mother angry after daycare worker breastfeeds son

0:46 Passengers save girl who fell between train and platform