War against opioids intensifies, U.S. attorney declares

0:56 Airport shooting suspect transferred from Broward jail to the federal courthouse for hearing Pause

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

1:33 Bradenton officials hear latest proposals to develop grocery store site

1:24 Goat show at the 2017 Manatee County Fair

0:43 MLK Day park shooting victim thought her life was over

1:43 Prepping for an inaugural pot protest

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

1:52 MLK Day shooting victim explains what happened

0:59 East Bradenton's stinky situation