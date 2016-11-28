Free press fight closer to home now

2:34 Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex Pause

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

1:08 Free Thanksgiving meal at First United Methodist Church of Palmetto

1:56 Kansas City's christmas lights lit with a bang

1:11 Florida governor: Part of Miami Beach is Zika free

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

3:55 South Carolina governor says she had a 'very nice meeting' with Trump

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs