5 myths about the alt-right

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide Pause

3:44 Devon Freeman first court appearance hearing via video conference

1:23 Palmetto's Yellow Fever Cemetery

1:56 Kansas City's christmas lights lit with a bang

1:08 Free Thanksgiving meal at First United Methodist Church of Palmetto

3:55 South Carolina governor says she had a 'very nice meeting' with Trump

0:59 Saint Stephen's rallies in fourth to win Florida Bowl

1:06 Thanksgiving Day shopping at the Ellenton Premium Outlets

1:46 South Carolina woman after flood: 'I really don't even want to come back'