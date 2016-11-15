Manatee offers a plethora of amazing community arts

One of the things I love about living in Manatee County is the appreciation for the community arts groups that has grown in the past five years. Residents, snowbirds and vacationers alike all wish to be entertained and, for years, most of those entertaining options resided in the community south of us. A recent surge in arts groups in Manatee County has provided many more local choices, often with equitable entertainment value at a much lower cost.
Looking to be a patron of the performing arts in our county? Wish to support continued performing arts concerts in our community? Look no further than the list below (in no particular order!). Buy a ticket, eat a meal out, brag to all your friends about how cultured you are, and let’s keep it local!
1. The Manatee Players at the Manatee Performing Arts Center: A wonderful community theater organization that produces amazing musicals in a beautiful building on the Bradenton Riverwalk. Rick Kirby and Janene Amick have a stellar program, building and reputation in our community. www.manateeperformingartscenter.com
2. The State College of Florida Music and Theater Program: “See the Future Now” is our tag line this year, and nothing could be closer to the truth. These fine student musicians and actors provide amazing performances. SCF boasts a concert choir, chamber choir and musical theater ensemble all directed by Melodie Dickerson; a big band and jazz combo directed by Dr. Pete Carney; a guitar ensemble conducted by Rex Willis; and a symphonic band and the Bradenton Symphony Orchestra, conducted by myself. Performances are in the SCF Neel Performing Arts Center and in the community.
The SCF Theater program produces four plays a year in the Howard Studio Theater, a beautiful black box venue on the SCF campus. Take advantage of the low-cost, high-quality performances and support these artists in training. I think you will be overwhelmingly surprised at their talent level! www.scf.edu/academics/music/musicperformances.asp, www.bradentonsymphony.org
3. The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota: Music you love played by musicians you know. The Pops is a semi-professional orchestra that has been around for 41 years, but mostly in the Sarasota area. We began performing concerts at the SCF Neel Performing Arts Center two years ago. The arts patrons have done an excellent job supporting these shows, where entertainment is the No. 1 goal. These tickets sell fast, but the memories last a lifetime. www.thepopsorchestra.org
4. The Anna Maria Island Concert Chorus and Orchestra: Conductor Alfred Gershfeld and Executive Director Jeanie Pickwick not only produce the annual “Symphony on the Sand” show, but also plan enjoyable programs for chorus and chamber orchestra throughout the season. This group now performs on and off the island to help ease oratorio loving patron’s travel. www.amicco.org
5. The Manatee Community Concert Band: For the past three years, the Manatee Community Concert Band has taken on a new life under the direction of Randy Gilmore. They perform free outstanding and entertaining programs at the Manatee High School Performing Arts Center. It is a gem of a community band that allows all levels of amateur musicians to participate. www.manateeconcertband.org
6. The Gulf Coast Flute Choir: Under new director Taylor Irelan, this flute choir performs two to three concerts per year at Palma Sola Presbyterian Church. Listen carefully…you can never get enough flute, so go enjoy one of their performances! www.gulfcoastflutechoir.com
7. Bay Chorale: This community chorus, led by director Tim O’Conner, performs two concerts a year at the SCF Neel Performing Arts Center. These shows completely sell out every time. www.baychoraleonline.wordpress.com
This list was put together mostly for members of our community who wish to be audience members, but if you are an instrumentalist, singer or actor, reach out to these groups to participate. I’m sure they will find room for you to share your talents with our community as well. We’ll see you at the show!
Robyn L. Bell, director of instrumental studies, State College of Florida, conductor, SCF Bradenton Symphony Orchestra and The Pops Orchestra, can be reached at 941-752-5579 or bellr@scf.edu
