Please teach your children well in this game of life

2:34 2016 Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto Pause

1:16 Bradenton Christian School celebrates veterans

0:37 Health tips for the new president that are good for you, too

2:22 Bradenton resident recalls convoy escort duty in World War II

2:59 How it works: red tide testing

1:30 Local e-cigarette manufacturer announces it will close its doors in two years due to FDA

2:07 Manatee County, school district sales tax referendums pass Tuesday

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer