Candidate response: Matt Bower, County Commission, District 3

Editor’s note: The Bradenton Herald allows candidates who did not receive the Editorial Board’s recommendation the opportunity to respond.
MATT BOWER, COUNTY COMMISSION, DISTRICT 3
Thank you, Bradenton Herald readers, for this opportunity to share why I encourage you to vote for me, Matt Bower, for Manatee County Commission District 3.
Here are some facts I believe are essential for every voter in District 3 to know. The facts show I am the only candidate in this race who has:
Served seven years in the U.S. Army, earning over 15 medals and commendations along the way, and will bring the same honor, integrity and commitment to the BOCC;
Experience on the Planning Commission, where I have proven my commitment to putting the entire community’s interests first, not special interests;
A specific Sales Tax Accountability Plan to ensure the half-cent sales tax revenue is spent most responsibly and with the greatest transparency. My opponents are merely rubber stamps for the tax;
A campaign funded mostly by everyday voters like you. My opponents, by contrast, are funded largely by development interests (many tied to Carlos Beruff) or themselves;
Taken a public stand in support of Truth in Campaigning. My two opponents have avoided the topic and laughed it off;
The endorsements of Sheriff Brad Steube, County Commissioner Robin DiSabatino; former county commissioners Jane von Hahmann and Joe McClash, the EMS Union and the Sierra Club;
Endorsements from all of Holmes Beach’s elected officials and Anna Maria Commissioner Carol Carter. In fact, many of the island community’s leaders who have experienced David Zaccagnino during his nine years as a politician there are supporting me in this race;
As a brief recap, I stand for:
Proactive traffic solutions.
Smart growth that makes sense for the entire community.
Protecting our natural resources.
Making the needs of our first responders top priority.
Finally realizing our No Kill Policy.
Aggressively attacking our substance abuse crisis.
Here’s the truth, District 3 voters: I’m the people’s candidate, the proven Planning Commission voice of the people. Vote for Matt Bower! I look forward to the opportunity to be your voice.
