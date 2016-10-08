Drug Free Manatee opposes ‘medical’ marijuana amendment on ballot

Drug Free Manatee was disappointed in a recent Bradenton Herald editorial endorsing the legalization of “medical” marijuana.
The coalition would like to point out that the medical establishments listed in the BH article have NOT endorsed marijuana for medical use, as they favor research-backed solutions, not state and/or ballot run initiatives.
The amendment has been opposed by the American Cancer Society, American Glaucoma Society, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Epilepsy Society, American Medical Association, Florida Baptist Convention, Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, Jewish Federation of Manatee/Sarasota, Florida Chamber of Commerce, Florida Farm Bureau, Florida Medical Association, National Multiple Sclerosis Society and five former Supreme Court justices.
Drug Free Manatee sees the following issues with the amendment:
• Florida already has multiple laws providing legal marijuana to children and adults in medical crisis including the Right to Try Act and the Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act.
• Amendment 2 is promoted by four billionaires who have pushed similar measures in other states.
• “Medical” marijuana has no quality controls, medical standardization, or dosage requirements.
• Anyone with a “debilitating illness” can obtain a cannabis certification, which could translate to a migraine or trouble sleeping.
• The amendment puts children at risk by allowing the sale of high concentrate edibles (up to 80-90 percent THC) and NOT requiring child-proof packaging or any marketing/advertising restrictions to prevent accidental ingestion.
• “Medical” marijuana states have increased drugged driving mortalities, increased ER visits for people ingesting cannabis and increased teen marijuana usage.
• 2,000 dispensaries are expected to open in Florida and the amendment provides no zoning limitations on dispensary location within a community.
The problems that plagued the medical marijuana amendment in 2014 have not been addressed, leaving too many existing loopholes for voters to even consider voting yes on Amendment 2.
Sharon Kramer, Executive Director of Drug Free Manatee
Bradenton
