Candidate response: Gina Messenger, School Board, District 1

Editor’s note: The Bradenton Herald allows candidates who did not receive the Editorial Board’s recommendation the opportunity to respond.
GINA MESSENGER, SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 1
Although I am disappointed that I didn’t receive the recommendation from the Bradenton Herald, I appreciate the opportunity to address Manatee County voters.
I was fortunate enough to grow up here in Manatee County and my grandmother was a teacher here. My love for learning started in Manatee County and has extended on through this campaign.
Before becoming a teacher, I volunteered in Manatee County schools. As a teacher, I taught in rural and inner-city schools. My knowledge of best practices would bring significant insight that is necessary in order for our School Board to make wise budgetary and policy decisions.
I have strived to run an honest campaign that has mainly been funded by family and friends. My sole purpose for running is to use my background as a teacher, leader, and mentor to improve our educational system here in Manatee County.
Mr. Edward Viltz, my opponent, has an impressive resume. However, what he seems to promise to the voters is more of the same. When considering the composition of the already existing board, there are many members very much like Mr. Viltz: polished, consummate board member, business background. What seems to be missing is a primary, Title I public school educator; someone who holds a degree in education, not business or law.
I hope you watch our TV forums on METV and visit each candidate’s website before casting your vote on Nov. 8. My website is GinaMessenger.Com.
Consider: Who gives clear ideas that are based on a firm understanding of public education? Who has listened to the community and created a plan in order to support our community?
Voters, I ask you, please research all of your choices so that you choose someone who will listen and reflect your thoughts in their school board votes. Thank you.
Comments