United Way’s new focus: an investment in thrivability

1:20 Manatee libraries launches Books by Mail program Pause

1:23 Manatee County Animal Services hopes to Clear the Shelter this weekend

1:04 Kitten uses many of its nine lives to survive busy highway

1:38 Clinton's back and so is the obsession with Trump's hair - Election Rewind

0:36 Off-duty police dog treated to Starbucks

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

1:27 How the dog who knows 1,000 words got her name

2:31 Parents of slain girl make plea for help with investigation

1:09 Manatee County college football viewing guide for Week 3

0:28 Cesar Ruiz, the top center in the country, discusses how IMG Academy has improved his football skills

2:01 Golf Tips - Lakewood Ranch's Jon Bullas teaches the importance of bounce when chipping