The big accomplishment of Trump’s first 100 days? Terrorizing undocumented immigrants

President Donald Trump has spent his first 100 days trying to make good on several campaign promises, but not without controversy. From Inauguration Day to a flurry of executive orders to airstrikes in Syria and Afghanistan, the Trump administration has been busy. Here’s a look back at the first 100 days in 100 seconds. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy