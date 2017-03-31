Rolling back climate regulations with questionable benefits will boost US economy

1:11 Dolphins frolic in Manatee River Pause

1:35 Sarasota police trying to identify this man who tried to pick up a package bought with stolen information

2:03 Government-paid hunter tracks invasive Burmese pythons

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

2:24 California girl on detained father: 'I need my dad

1:20 Palmetto Pines Golf Course to begin closing

3:25 Ed and Joanne Dick's children recall Joanne Dick

0:57 Governor Rick Scott attends Zika roundtable

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse