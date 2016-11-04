Jacquielynn Floyd: Another city feels the heartbreak of police officers’ deaths

0:24 Surveillance video shows mother's alleged assault on school bus driver Pause

2:39 Trump slams Clinton over new email scandal in Miami

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

0:25 End of lockdown voicemail for Sarasota County School District schools

2:58 Armed, masked men rob Orlando paintball shop

2:00 Steps you can take to prevent injuries to children

1:30 Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

0:26 Southeast head football coach Rashad West talks the importance of rivalry with Manatee