Clinton denials, deceptions ongoing

Hillary Clinton has been saying at campaign stops that James Comey said that “I did not lie.” But Comey was referring to her interview with FBI staff, which was not under oath and was a few days before Comey talked to America about the email scandal.
Comey did say during that speech that Clinton lied when testifying under oath to Congress and also when she talked to the American public. Clinton is trying to deceive people and deny and deny again that she lied. That has been the Clinton’s practice of deny-deny for decades when confronted in a scandal.
Go see the movie “Hillary’s America” and you will learn how the Clintons have been making promises to minorities just to get their vote. What have they done to improve the lives of minorities with better jobs, education? You don’t do it by signing trade agreements that take away jobs from America and send them overseas.
A lot of eye-openers in that movie about the Clintons.
Mr. Khan spoke at the DNC convention and attacked Trump. You can be sure that was a DNC set-up , most likely with Hillary’s blessing to draw Trump into saying something that could be used against him?
Trump merely questioned why Ms. Khan said nothing. Why did Khan not attack the Muslims that have murdered so many innocent people here in America and around the world?
Get the book “Crisis of Character” by Gary J. Byrne and you will get a first-hand account of Bill and Hillary’s shenanigans and you will be absolutely astounded about what happened during the Clinton years in the White House. Why would we want to return the Clintons to the White House so they can abuse people again?
Daniel M. Wiggins
Ellenton
