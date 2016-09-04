Plastic garbage in Ware’s Creek polluting Gulf

Wednesday would have been a good day to drop a net at the Manatee River bridge at Ware’s Creek, catching the hundreds of bits of plastic garbage currently heading out to the Gulf.
Shameful.
Kathy Morrison
Bradenton
September 4, 2016 5:50 PM
Wednesday would have been a good day to drop a net at the Manatee River bridge at Ware’s Creek, catching the hundreds of bits of plastic garbage currently heading out to the Gulf.
Wednesday would have been a good day to drop a net at the Manatee River bridge at Ware’s Creek, catching the hundreds of bits of plastic garbage currently heading out to the Gulf.
Shameful.
Kathy Morrison
Bradenton
Comments