Enforce, don’t change Bradenton’s nighttime noise rule

I just love how a new business can come along and demand changes to laws be made on their behalf, or they will just pick up their toys and move somewhere else. I say bye-bye.
The downtown noise rules were put in place to make the downtown area a place that people would want to live in, and thus would help the downtown business. Then a brewery comes along and gets monetary incentives for job creation, which is money from each of our pockets, yes, folks even if you never have stepped foot in the bar, your money is going into it.
Before breaking ground, they certainly had all the time in the world to read the noise rules and make their choices then.
This so reminds me of the people around the airport who made a choice to buy close to it, then wanted the airport to move out east instead of expanding at its current location.
There are no rules against amplified music inside that large brewery structure, just rules for outside noise that forces everyone else in the area to listen after 10 p.m. when they are trying to enjoy peace and quiet.
They enforced the rule at another venue located on the water because the amplified music carried to nearby homes, and you can’t enforce a rule for one, but not another.
Scott B. Scoville
Bradenton
