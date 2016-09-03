Designer dogs really just mutts

While reading my Bradenton Herald recently, an advertisement in the Pet Section caught my eye. I did a double take as I read the ad offering “Cavachon” puppies for sale, $2,000.
I was curious and called the local number. A lady answered and to my question “What is a Cavachon?” she told me they are designer dogs! I asked her what breeds were bred to produce these puppies. She told me a Bichon and a Spaniel. I asked her what kind of Spaniel.
She told me to go online and look up Cavachon. A Bichon Frise and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel were used to produce these Cavachon puppies.
The many websites advertising these so-called “designer dogs” were professionally put together! We have the Goldendoodle ($1,950), Malitpoo ($1,625), Shichon ($1,595), Shorkie ($1,775), Labradoodle ($1,895), Cockapoo ($1,950) and last but not least the Chiweenie ($1,375).
There were photos and videos of individual puppies. These little puppies look like the mixed breeds of years ago that accidentally bred in someone’s back yard. People were glad to give them away!
These designer dog breeders are as bad if not worse than puppy mills! At least the puppy mills make an effort to use purebred breeds. Of course, their aim is to get American Kennel Club litter registration papers. Another hidden, dirty story not addressed enough.
Dedicated purebred breeders offer beautiful, healthy, carefully bred purebred puppies for $600.
Let’s call these designer breeds what they are ... mutts!
Ann Jernan
Bradenton
