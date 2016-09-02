Nation needs political change away from progressives

I always thought the American people were essentially sophisticated and well informed. I never dreamed the unbroken siren of political attacks that shredded the American soul would be successful; I thought Americans are too smart for that.
When the sitting president was elected eight years ago, I along with nearly half of the nation was uneasy when he proclaimed that “we are just a few days from fundamentally transforming America.”
I am dumbfounded that half of the American people are so naive after eight years of living this malaise that they believe continuing (down) this political road is the way to go.
America is made up of diverse people; until recently they assimilated into the culture and became Americans, patriots honoring their flag, loving their new country. The flag wasn’t even displayed on the first day of the Democratic National Convention. Progressives promote multicultural and multiethnicity over assimilation into American culture. What kind of American is that?
Progressives want open borders, voting rights for felons, release of felons and drug pushers from jails. They attack Christian morals and ethics. They seek to prosecute companies and individuals who take exception to “their theory” of climate control. They have told so many lies about it even they should be embarrassed.
Progressives attack policing in general for a few criminal acts but ignore the slaughter in cities. When a cop says you are under arrest, it is not a negotiation!
Once one tunes out the noise, the glaring difference between the candidates becomes very clear. Does America want more of the past eight years or does America want to once again stand for law and order, the Constitution and the optimism that so characterized America until recently?
Patrick Neylan
Bradenton
Comments