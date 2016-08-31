Nation urgently needs Trump

Oh my goodness, while thinking about the election I just suffered a “short circuit” event! It was horrible.
Donald Trump was being cheated big time. But I can see clearly now ... Donald Trump has been hugely successful building his business. He is obviously an inspired leader who has the support and loyalty of his family and his employees.
He has great plans, and he will surround himself with highly successful people . The country will benefit enormously and Donald Trump will be seen as a great president. We desperately need him!
Hillary Clinton must never be president. We know she is corrupt. Just think about the issues that have plagued her during this campaign and long before it began.
If you or I were guilty of a fraction of her lawlessness, we would be in jail. Moreover, we know how big a mess she made of many projects she undertook as secretary of state and senator for New York.
And lying to parents of murdered Benghazi warriors beside their coffins was the unforgivable sin that disqualifies her from being our president. We know in our hearts that this is true.
What on earth is happening to the far left press in this country? There seems to be a daily effort to twist and distort everything Donald Trump says and to ignore the clearly wrong statements made by Hillary. It would seem that the media are publishing destructive Trump talking points and circulating them to a bunch of other outlets. This is plainly shameful.
It is easy to feel defeated, but I think there is a huge silent majority out there who will pull the lever for Donald Trump and save this nation from disaster.
Jack Wilson
Longboat Key
