ER services, billing unseemly

On March 30, 2016 my wife had a midnight occurrence of upset stomach with vomiting and diarrhea. We called our primary care physician around 8:30 a.m. that following morning (but they did not respond until close of business, around eight hours later).
Since we were unable to connect to our doctor, we elected to call 911 and take a trip to the Manatee Memorial Hospital Emergency Room. Instead, we ended up in the Manatee Memorial Hospital Emergency Hall. We were there in the hall for about four hours, and after administering some intravenous fluids with a stomach-calming medication she was fine.
During that time she was taken for several tests and scans, including an MRI for $1,080 and a CT scan for $13,635.
While I am not a doctor, I do agree with several articles recently appearing in local papers that this hospital routinely performs unnecessary, expensive and duplicate scans on patients.
The charges for the four hours in the overcrowded hallway totaled around $19,400, including $2,900 for the four hours in that hallway location that was listed on our bill as “Emergency Room.”
More: Even though we provided the correct medical insurance ID to the hospital, they sent the first claim to our old inactive insurance and their second claim went to Medicare; we do not have either one. We had contacted them after we noticed their first error with the claims, but apparently our active 2016 healthcare insurance has not yet received a copy of the bill.
Billing for services provided are being sent to us and not to our insurance provider because the hospital has sent them to the wrong insurance company.
William and Ruth Giunta
Elllenton
