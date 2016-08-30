Clinton lacks integrity, unworthy of office

Hillary Clinton supporters have said that Donald Trump lacks the temperament or experience to lead America.
Hillary supporters, please enlighten me.
There is no credible doubt that Hillary Clinton is dishonest and a pathological liar. She took an oath to follow established protocol to keep America’s sensitive information secret and safe from our enemies and to keep this information away from those without clearance to view. She lied!
She told the families of the four men left to die in Benghazi that the attack was caused by a video. She lied!
She said she did not send or receive secret information on her private server. She lied!
I could go on but I think the point is clear.
What I would like to know from her supporters is if she has lied to America, Congress, and the parents of men who were left to die in Benghazi, what makes you think she won’t lie to you or any other American? Can anyone safely trust anything she says as a candidate? Do you really think she has the integrity to lead our country? If so, why?
James Troxler
Bradenton
