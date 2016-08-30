Letters to the Editor

August 30, 2016 3:32 PM

Glazier-Gates Park gone; no place for kids to play

A few days ago, I traveled past the “former” Glazier-Gates Park. It was sad to see the old majestic oaks being destroyed.

But, I thought, there is hope for something yet. They had not (as yet) removed the plaque, defining the park and the founders. How sad.

The children now have no place to play. Wouldn’t it have been better foresight to install the new playground before tearing down the old?

I guess hurrying to make money is more important than the welfare of the community and the children.

Joel V. Henry, Sr.

Bradenton

